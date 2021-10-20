The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released most of its case file in the June shooting death of Winston Smith by members of a federal law enforcement task, force, containing more than a thousand pages of documents, audio and photos.

The case file does not yet contain body camera and dash camera footage from officers responding after the shooting because it has not yet been fully redacted, said BCA spokesperson Jill Oliveira. The shooting was not captured on any type of video.

Smith, 32, was shot and killed June 3 by members of a U.S. marshals Task Force while they attempted to make an arrest at an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp. Last week, Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan announced that there would be no charges against the officers involved because he drew a handgun and fired from the vehicle, although it was unclear who shot first. Smith's family has called for an independent investigation into the shooting.

The case file is currently being reviewed by the Star Tribune. This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.