A Duluth police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance over the weekend shot an unarmed man alone in his apartment, state authorities said.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday released its preliminary findings in connection with the incident.

The officer shot the man in the shoulder Saturday at his home in downtown Duluth. The 23-year-old man was treated at a nearby hospital before being booked into jail and then released as the investigation continues, the BCA said. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

The officer who wounded the 23-year-old man was identified by the BCA as Tyler Leibfried, a five-year member of the Duluth Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave.

According to the BCA:

Police received multiple 911 calls about a physical domestic incident. Officers indicated they heard two gunshots, and a witness reported hearing loud sounds from inside the apartment.

Leibfried fired a shot through the apartment door that hit the man in the shoulder, the BCA said. The man soon left the apartment and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, no shots were fired from inside the apartment,” a statement from the BCA read.

Authorities located no guns in the apartment nor anyone else inside, the statement continued. The BCA did note there was a hatchet just inside the door, but the agency made no reference to it as a potential weapon.

The person who reported being the victim of a domestic incident had left the apartment before law enforcement arrived. That person was not injured.

Portions of the incident were captured on officers’ body cameras. That video has yet to be released.