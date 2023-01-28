The man who died during an hours-long standoff with police in Winsted was identified Friday as a 50-year-old being investigated for child pornography when he allegedly shot two deputies with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Daniel Mark Paul, died Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his home, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The two deputies shot during the standoff were identified as Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz, who have eight and 24 years of law enforcement experience respectively. Neither were seriously injured.

Deputies went midday Monday to Paul's home in the 600 block of Pheasant Run to serve a search warrant for child pornography possession. After entering the home, the officers learned Paul was in a bedroom with the door closed. Paul refused to open the door and respond to the search warrant, according to the release.

Caturia forced open the door, and was met with Paul firing his gun, which hit both deputies, the BCA said. Caturia drew his handgun and tried to fire back, but it did not discharge.

They left the home and a standoff began, with multiple other agencies responding. After several hours police entered the residence at around 6 p.m. and found Paul dead inside.

Both deputies shot were wearing protective gear, did not receive significant injury, and were released after being treated at a hospital.

The BCA recovered two pistols and an assault rifle next to Paul's body, according to the release, which did not say which gun investigators believe was fired. Both Caturia and Malz were wearing body cameras which captured parts of the incident. Agents are reviewing that footage, and the BCA said it supports Caturia's account that he tried to fire back but it did not discharge. The video will be made public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office asked the BCA to investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the McLeod County Attorney's Office for review.