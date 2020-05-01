The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man died and a police officer and a woman were injured during an encounter early Friday in Willmar, Minn.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of SE. Mary Avenue in the Kandiyohi County city at 5:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Inside the home, officers encountered the man, who allegedly stabbed an officer several times, seriously wounding him. The officer was taken by ambulance to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. He was in stable condition Friday evening and is expected to survive, the BCA said.

The suspect also injured the woman who was in the home, the BCA said. She was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect died at the scene, but the BCA disclosed little information about what caused his death.

“At one point during the encounter one officer discharged a Taser,” the BCA said. “Investigators are determining whether any officers discharged a firearm. It is unknown at this time whether the subject was struck by either a Taser or gunfire.”

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

The BCA is working to determine whether the encounter was captured on body camera video. Investigators remained at the scene Friday evening.

Further information will be released after witnesses are interviewed and family notifications are made, the BCA said.