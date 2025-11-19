Bemidji

BCA identifies Clearwater County deputy, man he killed during confrontation

The deceased man is a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran with a history of mental illness.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 2:04AM
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shared Tuesday that deputy Noah Hallman fatally shot Dennis Hoie on Nov. 13, after attempting to arrest him over an outstanding warrant. (Clearwater County Sheriff's Office)

Officials identified the Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy who killed a man in a law enforcement encounter last week in Bagley, Minn.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shared Tuesday that deputy Noah Hallman fatally shot Dennis Hoie, 75, on Nov. 13, after attempting to arrest him over an outstanding warrant. The situation escalated into gunfire after Hoie fired a projectile at law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hallman, who has three years of law enforcement experience, knew about the felony warrant and recognized Hoie at the Cenex gas station shortly after noon. The men got into a fight and Hoie fled in his pickup truck. A pursuit on Hwy. 2 ended when a Bagley police officer performed an intervention maneuver that caused Hoie’s vehicle to spin out and stop in a residential driveway.

Deputies and the officer approached Hoie’s vehicle and attempted to get Hoie to exit. The BCA said Hallman broke the glass of the passenger-side window as Hoie pulled a flare gun and fired it toward the deputies. Hallman fired his handgun, striking Hoie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, in response to a data request from the Minnesota Star Tribune, provided the report logging the 911 calls and response that day.

By the time Hallman approached Hoie at 12:12 p.m., the fight, pursuit and gunfire all happened with three minutes, according to the sheriff’s log.

The BCA said Hallman has been placed on critical incident leave.

In the small community of Bagley, about 27 miles west of Bemidji, residents paid tribute to the first responders and Hoie, a Vietnam veteran who was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 16. Many said that had Hoie not fired at law enforcement, it could have ended differently.

“It’s bad that stuff like this happens,” said Mayor Duane Lewis, who didn’t know Hoie personally, but in “a small-knit community, we just feel for everybody ... and I feel for the law enforcement.”

Hoie was civilly committed last year due to mental illness, according to court records. Clearwater County Human Resources terminated its guardianship over Hoie at the end of July 2024, and he was discharged from civil commitment that September.

On Nov. 6, a week before the shooting, Stearns County issued a warrant for Hoie, who was accused of violating state and federal laws that prohibit a mentally ill person from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Hoie’s cousin, Cheryl Grover, the former county assessor, said on social media that Hoie recently missed a court hearing that sparked the warrant.

“You could not find a more soft spoken, kind, gentle man,” Grover wrote in a tribute. “But on Thursday the PTSD and mental issues that he suffered with tragically took his life … we all pray for the Clearwater County Deputy involved in this incident and the Hoie family.”

Funeral arrangements for Hoie are pending.

The day before the fatal shooting, the Bagley City Council discussed disbanding its Police Department and contracting with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office for services.

City leaders will continue its preliminary discussion about the future of its police department, but the mayor stressed it’s very early in the process that a growing number of Minnesota cities are going through.

Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Lakes Country newsletter, covering Brainerd, Bemidji and beyond.

about the writer

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See Moreicon

More from Bemidji

See More

Bemidji

BCA identifies Clearwater County deputy, man he killed during confrontation

card image
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office

The deceased man is a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran with a history of mental illness.

Bemidji

Cass County sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after he was shot Sunday

card image

Greater Minnesota

Tolkkinen: Renters are getting restless and more powerful

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image