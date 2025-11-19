BCA identifies Clearwater County deputy, man he killed during confrontation

Officials identified the Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy who killed a man in a law enforcement encounter last week in Bagley, Minn.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shared Tuesday that deputy Noah Hallman fatally shot Dennis Hoie, 75, on Nov. 13, after attempting to arrest him over an outstanding warrant. The situation escalated into gunfire after Hoie fired a projectile at law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hallman, who has three years of law enforcement experience, knew about the felony warrant and recognized Hoie at the Cenex gas station shortly after noon. The men got into a fight and Hoie fled in his pickup truck. A pursuit on Hwy. 2 ended when a Bagley police officer performed an intervention maneuver that caused Hoie’s vehicle to spin out and stop in a residential driveway.
Deputies and the officer approached Hoie’s vehicle and attempted to get Hoie to exit. The BCA said Hallman broke the glass of the passenger-side window as Hoie pulled a flare gun and fired it toward the deputies. Hallman fired his handgun, striking Hoie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, in response to a data request from the Minnesota Star Tribune, provided the report logging the 911 calls and response that day.
By the time Hallman approached Hoie at 12:12 p.m., the fight, pursuit and gunfire all happened with three minutes, according to the sheriff’s log.
The BCA said Hallman has been placed on critical incident leave.
In the small community of Bagley, about 27 miles west of Bemidji, residents paid tribute to the first responders and Hoie, a Vietnam veteran who was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 16. Many said that had Hoie not fired at law enforcement, it could have ended differently.