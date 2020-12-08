Authorities in northern Minnesota are pleading with the public for help finding a 10-year-old girl who is missing along with her father, who is a registered predatory sex offender.

Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, sometime Sunday afternoon in the Cass Lake area, according to a missing person alert sent statewide by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the father was last seen driving a maroon 1997 Chevy Suburban, with Minnesota license plate 632-TJW.

Mika is described as Native American, 4 feet 5 inches tall and 58 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, purple leggings with designs, a Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” stocking cap and a red face mask.

According to Jonathan Whitefeather’s predatory offender registration, he is Native American, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on the left side of his face, a pierced left ear and a tattoo on his left hand.

Along with being a registered sex offender, his criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for disorderly conduct and one each for burglary, drug possession and drunken driving.

Anyone who has seen either the girl or her father is urged to call 911 or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at 1-218-335-8277 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 1-218-547-1424.