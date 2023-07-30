Eleven people have been arrested and four victims recovered after a two-day human trafficking sting in St. Paul last week, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force and the St. Paul Police Department conducted the operation Thursday and Friday, a Saturday news release said.

Undercover agents posed as minors or as sex buyers, chatting with the suspects. They were arrested after arriving at an arranged meeting place and booked at Ramsey County Jail. "Charges are expected in the coming days," according to the BCA release.

Ten of the suspects could face a felony charge for attempting to solicit a minor for prostitution. One could face a felony charge for promotion of prostitution. Four female victims were removed from trafficking situations.

Breaking Free, a victim advocate organization, provided services to the victims.