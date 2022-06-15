Soccer goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn of Edina signed an endorsement deal Wednesday with TruStone Financial credit union, becoming the first known high school athlete in Minnesota to accept such a contract.

Flynn, 17, is playing with the Minnesota Aurora before beginning her senior season at Edina in the fall. She earned all-state honors as a junior, helping the Hornets to a 20-1 record and a No. 1 ranking before a loss to Stillwater in the state Class 3A semifinals. She has verbally committed to play college soccer for Montana.

TruStone spokesperson Marty Kelly said Flynn will endorse the company's Aurora-branded debit card and promote financial education.

The Minnesota State High School League approved a name, image and likeness (NIL) policy last week, allowing the state's high school athletes to be paid for endorsements and sponsorships. Kelly declined to reveal how much Flynn will be paid or how long the deal will run.

According to a news release, officials of TruStone — which already has a sponsorship deal with the Aurora — met Flynn when the team unveiled its uniforms at a Mall of America event. The company's marketing staff viewed her as a candidate for promotional opportunities, without knowing Flynn was still in high school. The NIL rules announced by the MSHSL last week made it possible for TruStone to sign her.