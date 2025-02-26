What does it mean to be part of the Tartan basketball family?
Tartan basketball’s tradition inspires a former Gophers player and a local Division II standout
Basketball Across Minnesota: Tartan AD Trevor Mbakwe and former star Antwan Kimmons benefit from the winning culture built by longtime Titans coach Mark Klingsporn.
For Titans coach Mark Klingsporn, it’s much bigger than being among the long list of players and staff who contributed to his 700 wins in 37 seasons as a Minnesota boys basketball coach.
It’s about understanding what it takes to maintain a winning culture and how to develop leadership skills to impact others.
From Tartan legend Jake Sullivan and former standout Antwan Kimmons to current leading scorer C.J. Banks and rising freshman K.J. Wilson, the success has been steady for decades, including a 24-0 record and No. 3 Class 4A ranking this season.
“I’ve been blessed to deal with a lot of really good kids in our basketball program through the years,” Klingsporn said. “We have a set of expectations for our kids. Expectations for character, grades, work ethic and accountability. You have to have some high standards. Every kid can make a difference in themselves.”
Tartan went to eight consecutive state tournaments from 1998-2005, which included winning the 2000 Class 4A championship behind Sullivan, who scored 3,013 career points.
In his second year as Tartan’s activities director after coming from Eden Prairie, former Gophers forward Trevor Mbakwe feels fortunate to oversee a boys basketball program with a solid foundation.
“It’s been fun to see this team coming together,” Mbakwe said. “Coach K has been doing this for a while. He knows how to get the best out of his players. He’s one of the first people I talked to when I saw the job was open. He’s a Tartan legend. Nobody knows the community better than him. He made my transition easier than it could’ve possibly been.”
A second-team Star Tribune All-Metro player in 2019, Kimmons had 41 points in his final game at Tartan, losing in the section playoffs to a Cretin-Derham Hall team with an elite backcourt of Tre Holloman and Curtis Jones, now starring at Michigan State and Iowa State, respectively.
As tough as it was to fall just short of the state tournament, Kimmons recalled how his time at Tartan taught him values that he used later in life, including now as a young father.
The senior guard at Division II Concordia (St. Paul) came back from a season-ending injury last year to help lead the Golden Bears to a share of their first-ever Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference crown.
“I’m a Titan for life,” Kimmons said. “I’m always rooting for them and always watching. Coach K has played a huge part in my life. He’s the reason why I am the way I am. He’s the reason why I have the basketball mind I have and do the things I’m doing.”
This season, the Titans are slated to be the second seed in their section behind Cretin. Tartan has already clinched the Metro East title with a 15-0 record through Tuesday’s games.
Klingsporn is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014, which was also the final year of the old Classic Suburban Conference.
In that league, Tartan used to battle against Henry Sibley, now known as Two Rivers in the Metro East. Almost two decades ago, Sibley was led by Mbakwe, who later played for the Gophers from 2010-13. He retired from professional basketball in 2020 and got his administrative start as an assistant AD at Irondale.
At Eden Prairie, Mbakwe was associate AD and also part of the JV and varsity basketball staff from 2021-23, but it’s different running his own department. Mbakwe is one of only two ADs of color in the Metro East.
“The demographics have definitely changed since I’ve been back on that side of town,” Mbakwe said. “There’s only maybe a dozen African Americans and minorities in this position in the state and metro. I definitely hope to see more in these lead roles. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Klingsporn appreciates what Mbakwe’s presence represents to further inspire his Tartan athletes.
“As an AD, he’s a basketball guy who understands what it takes to be a good player, run a good program,” Klingsporn said. “He’s obviously a great role model for young African American kids. He’s walked the walk and all that. I think it’s important for kids to see different opportunities there for them if they do the right things.”
Fuller’s five
Five Minnesota ballers who stood out:
Lindsey Becher, Concordia
The 6-1 senior from Shoreview had 24 points (including 10 of 12 free throws), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Golden Bears to clinch help clinch the NSIC regular season championship in an 87-60 win vs. Crookston.
Lauren Jensen, Creighton
The 5-10 senior from Lakeville averaged 20.7 points during the Blue Jays' seven-game winning streak, which included 28 points Sunday in a 83-74 win vs. DePaul.
J’Vonne Hadley, Louisville
The 6-6 senior from St. Paul averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds during the Cardinals' five-game winning streak, including 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 89-81 win against Florida State.
Tre Holloman, Michigan State
Ex-Cretin Derham-Hall standout and Spartans junior guard had 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting and four assists in a 75-62 win last Friday against rival Michigan.
Emma Kniefel, Gustavus
The senior guard from Medford had 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting in Saturday’s 74-51 win against St. Catherine to clinch the program’s third consecutive MIAC regular-season title.
Numbers game
5,000 Combined career points for siblings Brooks (senior) and Chloe Johnson (freshman) of the Duluth Marshall boys and girls basketball teams.
1,552 Consecutive games lost by NBA teams when trailing by 24 points or more in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves beat Oklahoma City 131-128 in overtime Monday.
61 Points for LeRoy-Ostrander senior and Minnesota Mr. Football Cam Hungerholt vs. Lyle-Pacelli. He joins Champlin Park’s Tyler Wagner and Jackson County Central’s Rylie Cother as 60-point scorers this season.
1-2 Seeds for Concordia (St. Paul) and Southwest Minnesota State, respectively, in both the men’s and women’s NSIC basketball tournaments.
Basketball Across Minnesota will be published weekly on startribune.com. Don’t be a stranger on X after reading, as chatting about these stories makes them even more fun to share. Thanks, Marcus (@Marcus_R_Fuller on X).
Basketball Across Minnesota: Tartan's winning tradition inspires Kimmons, former Gophers player Mbakwe
Tartan AD Trevor Mbakwe and former star Antwan Kimmons benefit from the winning culture built by longtime Titans coach Mark Klingsporn.