Tartan boys basketball coach Mark Klingsporn lands victory No. 700

Klingsporn, whose team is unbeaten this season, became the seventh boys basketball coach to reach the milestone.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 11:19PM
Tartan boys basketball coach Mark Klingsporn is the latest Minnesota coach to reach 700 victories. (Tom Wallace/Minnesota Star Tribune file)

Tartan coach Mark Klingsporn became the seventh boys basketball coach in state history to reach 700 career victories with the Titans' 100-57 victory over Hastings on Tuesday.

Klingsporn, in his 37th season of coaching, has a career record of 700-283. The Titans, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, improved to 23-0 this season.

Klingsporn started his coaching career in 1988 at North St. Paul. After four seasons at North St. Paul, he moved to Tartan in 1992. He has led nine Tartan teams to the state tournament — winning the Class 4A title in 2000. The Titans made eight consecutive appearances at the state tournament from 1998 to 2005. The Titans last reached the state tournament in 2014.

Bob McDonald is Minnesota’s all-time leader in boys basketball victories with 1,012. Hopkins coach Ken Novak is second on the list with 990 wins after the Royals' 77-62 victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday.

Lakeville North coach John Oxton joined the 700-victory club Jan. 31 with the Panthers' 74-56 victory over Farmington. The other coaches who have reached the milestone are Bob Brink, Dave Galovich and Zig Kauls.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

