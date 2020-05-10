Barn Swallows are beginning to pair up for nesting. Those I’ve watched seem interested in building nests, but the mud dabs needed as construction material required rain. The birds should be hard at work now after the weekend showeres. They spent open time sparring for best sites, and pair bonding. There seem to be arguments, but no fights. The owl meant to scare the birds from the building is not working.

Newer Post Long hello, quick goodbye