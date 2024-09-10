A man has been charged with attempted murder after a chaotic bar brawl in Montevideo, Minn., over Labor Day weekend left three people hospitalized with knife wounds.
Bar brawl in Montevideo leads to attempted murder charge, five arrests
The fight over Labor Day weekend left three people hospitalized with knife wounds
The series of fights at Inn Like Flinn’s Bar led to five arrests, with the fifth taking place on Monday, Montevideo police said.
Francisco Javier Velazquez Rodriguez, 38, of Montevideo is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and three other felony charges for assault, a criminal complaint against him said.
Police accuse Velazquez Rodriguez of being at the center of a series of fights at Inn Like Flinn’s Bar. Four other men also face felony charges for assault and aiding and abetting assault.
Police say they have video footage at Inn Like Flinn’s Bar showing Velazquez Rodriguez on the night of the fights on Sept 1. They said he was making hand signals across the bar toward one of the victims, leading to a fight in which Francisco Rodriguez was punched in the face.
Others in the bar broke up the dispute, but the police said Velazquez Rodriguez continued to antagonize the victims after closing time.
Police said they have surveillance video of the fight that took place after the bar closed. They said they saw Velazquez Rodriguez following the three victims. They said he made stabbing and slashing motions, connecting with the three people who were later hospitalized.
Police also charged Rosny Zelaya, 42, with participating in the fight, leading to a charge for 3rd degree assault and another for aiding and abetting assault.
Luis Daniel Torres Rodriguez, 45, faces the same charges. Police accuse Torres Rodriguez of knocking one victim to the ground and kicking and stomping multiple people in the head.
The fight ended with three victims having stab wounds and requiring hospitalization. Police said they found one victim unconscious in the street with a stab wound in the back and shoe and boot prints on his face. Two victims were airlifted to receive higher level medical care.
Jeremy Rongsad, 50, was also charged with 3rd degree assault and for aiding and abetting assault. Police said they have footage of him kicking a victim in the head while he was on the ground.
Rongstad, who ran from police by hiding in a woman’s birthday party, told police he did not remember what happened during the fight, a criminal complaint against him said. He said he did not know anyone involved in the fights.
The fights took place at Inn Like Flinns, where a popular 69-year-old bartender, Mitch Twite, died after being stabbed to death last September.
The Drug and Gang Task Force and Minnesota BCA are involved in the investigation, Montevideo police said.
The fight over Labor Day weekend left three people hospitalized with knife wounds