BalletMet brings tai chi, ‘swirling energy’ and an ode to the seasons to the Northrop

As they prepare for their upcoming performance at Northrop, the dancers of BalletMet have added an extra practice that’s at once fluid and muscular after their regular ballet warmups.
Called the FoCo technique, the dance style is both organic and grounded. With its wide stances, undulating arms and musicality, the technique’s way of moving is quite different from the formal lines and angles of ballet.
It’s “very much rooted in my cultural background, training background and my time in China,” said Yue Yin, who developed the style. Yue’s new choreographic work, “Timeless Tide,” was commissioned by the University of Minnesota’s Northrop auditorium. BalletMet premiered it last March in Columbus, Ohio, and will be performing it as part its program Friday in Minneapolis.
Born in Shanghai, Yue’s first training was in Chinese classical dance, which uses some adapted ballet technique as well as elements of Beijing Opera, tai chi and working with props. Later, she studied folk dances, and felt particularly drawn to Mongolian and Tibetan styles. In college, Yue learned modern dance, and fuses all of these styles into her FoCo movement.
“Timeless Tide” has a “swirling, spiraling energy,” Yue said. “It feels like waves crashing and pulling back, then regenerating and coming back. It’s a very energetic approach of the physical movement.”
While the dancers aren’t characters, Yue noted that they still have “humane energy generated by the body.”
BalletMet artistic director Remi Wörtmeyer said the incorporation of FoCo in the dancers’ day is fairly unique. Normally, dancers participate in a ballet technique class in the morning, followed by rehearsal in the afternoon. FoCo is an additional practice that the company has added as dancers work with Yue’s choreography.
“They prepare their bodies to be ready to facilitate the choreography,” Wörtmeyer said in a recent interview via Zoom.