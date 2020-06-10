Wednesday was a big day for Nathan Jespersen. Not only was he able to open his five Anytime Fitness locations, he also was able to open the inside of his axe throwing bar in Stillwater.

“That’s a big deal for us,” Jespersen said.

He opened his gyms, which are mostly in the east metro, early around 4:30 am. At his fitness center in Cottage Grove, there were about a dozen people exercising in the facility at one time, which is busy for an Anytime Fitness, he said.

“I think the gym is a place for people to connect,” Jespersen said. “It’s not just about fitness.”

His bar the Lumberjack had only been open about three months before Jespersen and his wife had to close it due to the threat of the coronavirus. Last week, they were able to open an outdoor axe throwing pit. Wednesday they will be able to reopen the inside, however, only half the lanes will be used.