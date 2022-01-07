An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old who was taken from his mother when a man stole her vehicle in south Minneapolis.

Police received a report of a stolen 2008 white Buick Enclave at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release.

The child's name is Rayray Powell and he is Black, with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. The car has a license plate HTH234.

A Buick Enclave. Anyone who sees a 2008 white Buick Enclave with license plates HTH234 is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby in the backseat. A Black man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle and drove east on Lake Street.

Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle should call 911.