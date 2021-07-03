A 9-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification and 911 reports of shots fired at N. Colfax and 34th avenues at 6:45 p.m. The infant was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale in the vehicle they were in, according to police spokesman John Elder.

The child is expected to be "OK," Elder said.

No one is in custody. Investigators are working to identify possible suspects and determine if the vehicle was the intended target of the gunfire, Elder said.

Several children have been caught in crossfire in Minneapolis over the past few weeks, including two who later died.

