Douglas: Autumn is taking its sweet time this year

Another billion-dollar disaster? Count on it. According to USAFacts, of the 10 years with the most natural disasters, nine were in the last decade. The U.S. has gone from an average of 3.3 separate billion-dollar disasters in the ‘80s to 17-plus between 2014 and 2023. NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information cites increased exposure, vulnerability and climate change as reasons for the increase.