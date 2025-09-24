Autistic girl dies in Minnesota home’s squalid bedroom, where parents kept her captive, charges say

A Minnesota couple kept their autistic daughters confined in their enclosed beds designed to keep them safe for hours at a time amid squalid conditions until one of them was found fatally crushed, according to manslaughter charges filed against them.
Heather Lynn Cross, 49, and Darcy Ronald Cross, 57, were each charged in Crow Wing County District Court with second-degree manslaughter and a gross misdemeanor count of contributing to a child’s need for protective services in connection with the death last month of daughter Cecilia, 10, in their home.
The Crosses were arrested on Sept. 17, and each remain jailed Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail ahead of Oct. 1 court appearances. Court records do not list an attorney for either of them.
On the day of the arrests, “the cumulation of increasing concerning evidence” related to Cecilia’s death led to their 12-year-old daughter being placed in protective custody.
According to the criminal complaints:
Deputies were sent to the home on County Road 1 about 6 miles east of Pine River in response to a report of a child who was fatally crushed by her bed.
Police Chief Jake Maier of nearby Crosslake showed up first and saw Heather Cross trying to revive her daughter. Maier took over and applied an automated external defibrillator on Cecilia before he soon detected that rigor mortis had set in.
County investigators arrived and noticed an overwhelming odor of urine and the smell of feces that was smeared on the floor and walls, which the parents attributed to Cecilia’s actions.