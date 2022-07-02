Authorities in Vadnais Heights pulled one child's body out of a local lake Friday night while continuing to search for the body of two other children and their mother.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called the unfolding situation at Vadnais Lake a "likely triple homicide." He said at a news conference that teams of searchers would "continue to look for the other two children well into the dark." All were apparently under the age of 5, Fletcher said.

"There's nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Fletcher said.

Authorities responded to the lake earlier on a report that a suicidal woman was headed to the area with her children. A search of the water uncovered the body of the child, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities from multiple agencies were involved in the search Friday night. They say the incident may be connected to a suicide earlier in the day at a mobile home park in Maplewood.