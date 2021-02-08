Authorities have identified a Minneapolis man who police say was fatally stabbed in a Brooklyn Center home by a woman in jail pending charges.

Gus Lewis Jr., 40, of Minneapolis, was found by police about 12:33 a.m. Monday at the home in the 5500 block of Humboldt Avenue with a stab wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers tried to resuscitate Lewis until paramedics arrived and took over. He was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died less than an hour later, police said.

Police had been called to the residence about a stabbing, but it was unclear who made the 911 call.

Lewis and the suspect were apparently in a long-term relationship but weren't currently living together, according to police. An argument broke out between the two, and she was attempting to get Lewis to leave the house before the stabbing occurred, police said.

She was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Paul Walsh