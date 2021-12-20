Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot near an outlet mall in Eagan on Saturday night.
Eagan Police found Faisal A. Abukar, of Eagan, in the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road near the Shoppes of Cedar Grove about 6:56 p.m. Saturday. Abukar, 33, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died the next day, police said.
Police recovered a weapon from a suspect who allegedly left the scene in a vehicle and crashed nearby.
The suspect was arrested, police said, but has not yet been charged.
