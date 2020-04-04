Authorities have identified two relatives killed in a crash with a semitrailer truck near Prior Lake that also seriously injured another boy.

Wycliff Mose Chacha, 36, of Eagan, and Maxwell Araka Chacha, 11, died in the crash, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner. The collision occurred about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Eagle Creek and Natchez Avenues in Credit River Township, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

Hennen did not address who had the right of way at the intersection roughly 5 miles southeast of Prior Lake.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a car heading east on Eagle Creek struck a semi as it was turning left onto southbound Natchez from westbound Eagle Creek.