St. Paul police have released the names of a motorcyclist and pedestrian killed in a crash Wednesday night on Warner Road just east of downtown St. Paul.

Adam Meffert, 44, of St. Paul, was walking in the center of the street about a half-mile east of the Lafayette Bridge when he was struck by a motorcycle at about 10:10 p.m. according to a witness's statement, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Meffert died at the scene. The motorcyclist, identified by police as Robert Nguyen, 50, of Minneapolis, also died at the scene.

A witness told officers the motorcyclist was driving west on Warner Road in the left lane when he collided with a man. The witness stopped and called 911 after hearing something hit his car, Linders said.

Police processed the vehicle of a witness who reported a fatal crash on Warner Road in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department's traffic and pedestrian safety and forensic services unit held the witness's car at the scene so it could be processed for evidence, Linders said.

The crash remains under investigation.