A Twin Cities man was run over and killed while trying to cross a highway after dark in east-central Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in Mora on Hwy. 65, the State Patrol said.

The pedestrian was identified as William A. Tinklenberg, 57, of Andover.

According to the patrol:

Tinklenberg was walking across the highway from the east to the west and was hit by a southbound SUV driven by Jenna E. Gustafson, 28, of Mora.

Neither Gustafson nor passenger Colton L. Kizzire, 30, of Mora, was injured.

