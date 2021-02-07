A Twin Cities man was run over and killed while trying to cross a highway after dark in east-central Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.
The incident occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in Mora on Hwy. 65, the State Patrol said.
The pedestrian was identified as William A. Tinklenberg, 57, of Andover.
According to the patrol:
Tinklenberg was walking across the highway from the east to the west and was hit by a southbound SUV driven by Jenna E. Gustafson, 28, of Mora.
Neither Gustafson nor passenger Colton L. Kizzire, 30, of Mora, was injured.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
