Woodbury Police have identified the teenagers involved in a fatal car crash Saturday evening on Settlers Ridge Parkway.

Killed in the crash was Garrett Bumgarner, 17, who was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to a news release from Police Commander John Altman.

Surviving passengers include Connor Bro, Jack Mears and Andrew McKevitt. Altman is not releasing the name of the driver at this time, but registration data shows the car is registered to the parents of a classmate.

The survivors are in stable but serious condition, Altman said. They all received care at Regions Hospital for a "myriad of injuries," he added. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will provide further details about the fatality when available, he said.

"There are many people that have a lot of emotion to process: mom, dads, siblings, grandparents, extended families, friends, classmates, neighbors, responders — the entire Woodbury community, really," Altman said. "A thorough investigation into a crash such as this takes time."

Neighbors of Settlers Ridge reported the crash shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. A 2015 Honda Accord was split in half after the vehicle crashed into a tree along the roadway. While Bumgarner was ejected upon impact, the other four had to be extricated from the car.

Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

On Sunday, mourners gathered at a growing memorial site where dozen of flowers, cards and candles were left at the base of the tree, wrapped in white ribbon.

Friend and East Ridge senior Logan Ellis said everyone called Bumgarner "Gary," and describe him as a genuine friend with a positive attitude.

"I remember being in middle school and I didn't have a lot of friends and he kind of took me in and he never judged me and we got really close," he said at the memorial Sunday. "We did everything together. We went to the lakes, we went to the quarries, we played football ... anything we could do together, we did. And the fact that he's gone, I still can't comprehend it ... Everyone at East Ridge, they all liked Gary. There's never a dull moment with him. He was always positive. It doesn't feel right that he's gone."

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751