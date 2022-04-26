Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death in Minneapolis over the weekend in Uptown.

Rayshawn E.J. Brown, 30, of St. Paul, was hit by gunfire multiple times late Saturday and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

No arrests have been announced in connection with Brown's death.

Police said they responded just before midnight to a report of shots fired in the area of S. Hennepin and Lagoon avenues. They located a wounded Brown near S. Girard Avenue and Lagoon.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicates that a verbal altercation between several people moved outside from a nightspot and shots were fired.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.