A 75-year-old pickup truck driver was killed when he crossed into the path of a semitrailer truck on a northwestern Minnesota highway, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in Lake Park Township on Hwy. 10 about 12 miles northwest of Detroit Lakes, Minn., the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
Orvis H. Olson, of Lake Park, was waiting at a stop sign in his pickup on a northbound frontage road, where he began to cross eastbound Hwy. 10. The semi hit the pickup broadside.
The semi driver, 46-year-old Duane J. Klinkner of Staples, Minn., was not hurt.
