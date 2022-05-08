Authorities on Sunday identified the man who died last week after crashing his motorcycle in rapid succession in Minneapolis.

Jeff A. Sonczalla, 58, of Minneapolis, suffered chest injuries in the crashes about 8 p.m. Wednesday along S. Minnehaha Avenue and died about 30 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Sonczalla first hit a transit bus at the intersection of E. 32nd Street and Minnehaha Avenue, police said.

Minutes later, officers were called to E. 35th Street and Minnehaha Avenue for another crash involving Sonczalla, police said. Preliminary information indicates he ran a red light and struck a car, according to police.

No other injuries were reported in the collisions.