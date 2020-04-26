Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed last week in a crash in Hopkins.
Matthew K. Johnson, 43, of Hopkins, was riding on April 20 near S. 5th Street and S. 16th Avenue when he died in the wreck, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash scene was reported about 7:50 a.m. to police by a passerby, police said.
Police have yet to say how or precisely when the single-vehicle crash occurred.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Hopkins
The crash scene was first reported to police by a passerby.
East Metro
Quick-striking affliction proves fatal to beloved Woodbury K-9 cadet
Officer loses his four-legged "partner and friend" to gastric ailment.
Minneapolis
Fire crews battle large blaze west of downtown Minneapolis
Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 175 N. James Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis fire crews battle blaze west of downtown
Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 175 N. James Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire. No one was injured.
St. Paul
Man found shot inside a car on St. Paul's East Side dies, police say
No arrests have been made.