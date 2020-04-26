Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed last week in a crash in Hopkins.

Matthew K. Johnson, 43, of Hopkins, was riding on April 20 near S. 5th Street and S. 16th Avenue when he died in the wreck, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash scene was reported about 7:50 a.m. to police by a passerby, police said.

Police have yet to say how or precisely when the single-vehicle crash occurred.