Authorities on Monday identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a bicyclist northwest of downtown Minneapolis.

Allen G. Lind, 30, of St. Paul, died at HCMC on Wednesday, one day after suffering multiple injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lind and the bicyclist collided about 4:15 p.m. June 23 at N. 7th Street and N. Plymouth Avenue, the examiner's office said.

According to police:

The bicyclist was heading north on Emerson in the bike lane. Lind, also heading north hit the bicyclist in midblock north of Plymouth Avenue, police said.

Speeding and alcohol consumption are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The bicyclist, in his 30s, suffered noncritical injuries. His identity has yet to be released.

Police have yet to say whether either man was wearing a helmet.