A two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota killed a Minnesota man and injured his passenger, authorities said.

The collision roughly 5 miles west of Alexandria occurred about 1:10 p.m. Saturday at County roads 40 and 8, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

An SUV heading west on County Road 8 in LaGrande Township entered the intersection and pulled in front of a pickup heading south on County Road 40 while pulling a large enclosed trailer. The vehicles collided, sending both into the ditch. The pickup driver, Robert William Kirscht, 47, of Brandon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup's passenger, Jeanine Cheri Kirscht, 48, was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries and released. The SUV's driver was not hurt.