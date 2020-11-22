Authorities on Sunday identified the man who was shot to death late last week in south Minneapolis.

Lucas J. Grahn, 26, who had no permanent address, was shot in the torso late Friday morning at a home in the 2700 block of S. 18th Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have announced no arrests in this killing or another in the city the next day in north Minneapolis. The two killings bring the homicide total for the year in the city to 76.

A man and a woman were shot late Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of N. 6th Street, and both were taken by personal vehicles to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, said police spokesman John Elder.

The man, was in his 40s, died later Saturday, Elder said. The woman, in her 20s, was hospitalized in critical condition.