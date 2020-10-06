Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in a south Minneapolis duplex.

Lavelle Deharon Jackson, 33, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue and died about an hour later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers were told that a dispute had led to the shooting in the Hiawatha neighborhood, and the suspect fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday morning.

Jackson is the city’s 64th homicide victim in Minneapolis so far this year.

The duplex is across the street from Becketwood, a retirement community, and near the Minnehaha Academy campus.