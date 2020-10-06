Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in a south Minneapolis duplex.
Lavelle Deharon Jackson, 33, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of S. 46th Avenue and died about an hour later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officers were told that a dispute had led to the shooting in the Hiawatha neighborhood, and the suspect fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday morning.
Jackson is the city’s 64th homicide victim in Minneapolis so far this year.
The duplex is across the street from Becketwood, a retirement community, and near the Minnehaha Academy campus.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minn. reports new high of COVID infections from unknown sources
Key indicator in Minnesota's pandemic response going in opposite direction.
National
Wisconsin governor restricts public indoor gatherings
Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across the state, in a move certain to alienate Republicans as well as tavern and restaurant owners.
West Metro
Woman says Minneapolis police falsely identified her as assault suspect without contacting her
Lauren P. Peterson said police never reached out to her before pursuing a case against her.
Duluth
WCCO journalist to seek charges after Trump supporter's alleged assault near Duluth rally
Police corrected a statement from earlier Tuesday after talking to the photojournalist.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.