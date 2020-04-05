Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in a Renville County home allegedly by his girlfriend who claimed he had taunted her that she wouldn't pull the trigger.

Anthony Tebben, 42, of Hector, died on March 26 at HCMC in Minneapolis from a gunshot to the head earlier that day, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

Elizabeth P. Lynch, 35, also of Hector, was charged in District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Lynch remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail ahead of her next court appearance on April 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

Lynch called 911 about 1 a.m. and said she shot her boyfriend. She told police that she aimed the handgun at Tebben, unsure whether it was loaded and it fired when she flinched.

Several children were in the home upstairs at the time.

Lynch later told police that she bought the gun a day earlier after getting mad that Tebben threw a plate and broke it.

She said she aimed the gun at Tebben when he came at her aggressively. She said there had been domestic abuse in their relationship.

He responded that she wouldn't shoot him, Lynch said. The gun discharged, Lynch explained, because she flinched and was unfamiliar with how to use the weapon.