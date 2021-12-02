Authorities on Thursday identified the man shot and killed by police after he allegedly confronted officers while armed inside a Mounds View liquor store.

Noah Douglas Kelley, 21, of St. Paul, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as the man shot Sunday night at Merwin Liquors, 2531 Mounds View Boulevard.

Police say the sceneunfolded about 7:15 p.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired on the 2500 block of County Road I. While responding to that call, officers got a call about an armed robbery in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi grocery store.

Officers said they talked to the victim who said a man pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive to a liquor store on Mounds View Boulevard. The man with the gun ran inside the Merwin Liquor store, police said.

Employees ran outside and told police the suspect was inside by himself. Officers from Mounds View and New Brighton entered the stor,e where they were "confronted by the armed suspect," Mounds View police said.

Several officers fired their weapons and wounded Kelley, according to Mounds View police.

Officers on the scene rendered first aid and Kelley was taken to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m., the medical examiner said.

The officers' body cameras were active, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.