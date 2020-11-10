Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a drive-by shooting last week in St. Paul.

Donte Combs, 23, of Minneapolis, was shot Thursday in the 400 block of Thomas Avenue, police said Monday. Combs died the next day at Regions Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with Combs’ death, which police are saying was not random.

There have been 29 homicides in St. Paul so far this year.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.