Authorities on Tuesday identified the man found shot to death in a vehicle last week in Robbinsdale.
Tresean Spears, 24, of Robbinsdale, was shot multiple times shortly before 2 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of N. Quail Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police said Tuesday that no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Spears was slumped over in the vehicle when an officer on patrol stopped to check on him, police said.
"The incident does not appear to be random in nature," a statement from police said.
Police Chief Pat Foley made an appeal for anyone with information about the killing to contact police at 763-531-1220.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
