Authorities have identified the man who died of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the North Loop neighborhood.
Minneapolis police found Manuel Dandre Lott, 32, slumped over in a vehicle on the 300 block of Washington Avenue North shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 22.
Lott died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.
According to a Star Tribune database, it was the city's 62nd homicide of the year.
Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668
