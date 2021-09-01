Authorities have identified the man who died of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the North Loop neighborhood.

Minneapolis police found Manuel Dandre Lott, 32, slumped over in a vehicle on the 300 block of Washington Avenue North shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Lott died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

According to a Star Tribune database, it was the city's 62nd homicide of the year.

