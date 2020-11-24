Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in Minneapolis as Dillon F. Howard, of Brooklyn Park.

Howard, 45, was shot several times late Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of N. 6th Street and died later that night at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

A woman in her 20s also was shot at the same location and last reported by police to be in critical condition at North Memorial.

No arrests have been announced, and the victims’ identities have yet to be released.