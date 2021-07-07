Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was fatally hit during an exchange of gunfire Sunday during a party in north Minneapolis.

Paul E. Neely, 40, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head about 3:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of N. Logan Avenue and died about 40 minutes later at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a residence and found Neely having been shot multiple times.

A preliminary police investigation suggested that an altercation occurred between Neely and a man during the party. During the altercation, Neely reportedly fired a shot at another man, but missed. In response, the man's son, thinking his father had been shot, grabbed a gun and shot Neely in the head, according to a police report.

The father and son were taken to downtown police headquarters for questioning. No arrests have been announced.

The gun used to shoot Neely was recovered at the scene, but Neely's firearm was not, according to police, who believed it had been taken by someone before officers arrived.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482