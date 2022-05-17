Authorities have identified the man that prosecutors say was fatally strangled and beaten in his downtown Minneapolis apartment last month by a man who alleged he was defending himself against a sexual assault.

Patrick D. Moore, 50, died on April 22 in his home in the 600 block of N. 1st Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Jhmahl L. Shannon, of Robbinsdale, has been charged in District Court with second-degree murder in connection with Moore's death. Shannon remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court on May 25.

Despite the murder charges, the medical examiner has yet to conclude that Moore is the victim of a homicide or explain how he died.

An online fundraising campaign has been started by the family to help with funeral expenses and other costs associated with Moore's death.

"Even after surviving 3 strokes, Patrick continued to persevere and strive to make a difference for himself and others one day at a time!" the GoFundMe page explains. "Mr. Patrick was an accomplished dancer and choreographer. Although he was paralyzed on one side from a stroke, Mr. Patrick continued to teach thousands of students from his chair."

According to the criminal complaint:

Shannon called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. and told police that he knocked out a man who had sexually assaulted him. Officers met up with Shannon on the sidewalk outside the apartment building. He was taken to HCMC for a sexual assault examination and then jailed.

The officers located Moore on the floor just inside the apartment. Emergency medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

Shannon told police he met the man at a downtown bar around closing time. He said they went to Moore's apartment to smoke marijuana and party with other people. However, no one else showed up, and Moore didn't have any marijuana.

Shannon said Moore allowed him to sleep over. Shannon said he awoke to Moore assaulting him.

He said he went to the bathroom and returned to the bed, where he pretended to be asleep. At some point, Moore attempted to pull down Shannon's underwear.

Shannon said he "wrapped his legs about [the] victim's neck and squeezed hard, strangling the victim," the charges read. Shannon also punched Moore while still strangling him.