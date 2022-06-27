Authorities have identified the driver who died last week in a rollover crash in south Minneapolis.

Clemente Garcia, 20, of Minneapolis, died shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday at HCMC after crashing his vehicle in the 4200 block of S. Nicollet Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said Garcia rolled his vehicle about 2:45 a.m. that same day and ended up unconscious and pinned beneath it.

Officers, firefighters and HCMC emergency responders "worked together to physically lift the vehicle and pull the injured [Garcia] from under it," Officer Garrett Parten, a police spokesman, said in a statement Monday.

The impact of the crash damaged a concrete jersey barrier, a chain-link fence and a retaining wall, Parten said.