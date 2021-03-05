Authorities have identified the driver who died in a crash last week in south Minneapolis.

Desi R. WalkingEagle Jr., 29, of Minneapolis, crashed about 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of S. Cedar Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

WalkingEagle died less than an hour later at HCMC.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the crash.

