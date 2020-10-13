Authorities on Monday identified the dirt bike rider who died after a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Andover over the weekend, authorities said.
Bryce G. Peterson, 17, of Andover, was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis in critical condition Saturday afternoon and died soon afterward, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The collision occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of NW. 172nd Avenue, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders found the boy unconscious and treated him before he was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.
The pickup driver was not hurt, authorities in Anoka County said.
Paul Walsh
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sherburne County road; pedestrian deaths up 20% this year in state
A man was struck by a car and killed while walking in Zimmerman in a collision that has added to an increase in pedestrian deaths…
Local
Man dies in crash on Hwy. 23 near Richmond, Minn.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
West Metro
Minnesota owners of drywall company admit stealing $300K in workers' comp scheme
A husband and wife who ran a Minnesota drywall company have pleaded guilty to cheating their employees out of workers’ compensation insurance and pocketing more…
Minneapolis
18-year-old fatally shot south of downtown Minneapolis is ID'd
Authorities on Monday identified a teenager who was fatally shot south of downtown Minneapolis last week. Oliver Perkins III, 18, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple…