Authorities on Monday identified the dirt bike rider who died after a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Andover over the weekend, authorities said.

Bryce G. Peterson, 17, of Andover, was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis in critical condition Saturday afternoon and died soon afterward, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The collision occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of NW. 172nd Avenue, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders found the boy unconscious and treated him before he was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

The pickup driver was not hurt, authorities in Anoka County said.

Paul Walsh