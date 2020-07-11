Authorities have identified the all-terrain vehicle operator who crashed in east-central Minnesota and died in dusty conditions.

Tricia J. Lanthier, 47, of Proctor, Minn., was traveling in a group of ATVs late Saturday morning in Barnum Township, about 9 miles northeast of Moose Lake, when she lost control of her vehicle, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ATVs were heading south on County Road 139 and approached a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 6. Due to dry conditions, the ATVs raised a large amount of dust from the gravel road.

Officials suspect the dust prevented Lanthier from seeing the intersection ahead. She tried to stop, lost control and sent the ATV on top of her. Lanthier died Saturday at a Duluth hospital.