Authorities on Monday identified the young man who was fatally stabbed at a park west of downtown Minneapolis and charged a suspect with second-degree murder.

Abdirisaq Muhudin Namhani, 19, of Minneapolis, died Saturday after being stabbed in the neck in a park near Van White Memorial Boulevard and N. 4th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Kayd Mohamed Falug, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested Monday morning as he attempted to drive over the border into Emerson, Manitoba. He was charged with intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

When Falug was stopped, the complaint said, "he gave an unsolicited statement to the effect of 'it was self-defense.' "

The friends were arguing over one of them apparently abandoning the other without a ride in St. Cloud, where they were attending a wedding last month, the complaint said.

It says that Falug is in custody in Grand Forks, N.D., and Minnesota is seeking a warrant to ensure his return to Hennepin County.

Minneapolis has had 45 homicides this year.

Officers were called to the park about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, and they found that Namhani had been stabbed, said police spokesman John Elder.

Emergency responders took Namhani to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead less than 40 minutes later, the medical examiner's said.

A preliminary investigation found there was "a physical altercation taking place between two acquaintances that ... turned into a stabbing," Elder told reporters at the scene. "This is a very focused attack from one person to another."