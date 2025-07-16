Austin asking voters for $67 million to fix so many historic buildings

AUSTIN – Faced with significant repairs among its decades-old buildings and openly critical teachers concerned with the district’s leadership, Austin Public Schools is going before voters this fall to ask for a near-$67 million infrastructure referendum.
The Austin Public Schools Board on Monday unanimously approved putting the referendum on the ballot amid reservations over whether voters would support another referendum after extending the district’s operating levy in 2022.
“These are items that fall outside of our budgets that we can successfully address in an immediate fashion,” said Superintendent Joey Page.
Most of Austin’s school buildings are decades old — some are more than a century. Austin High School was originally built in 1869, and several expansions are more than a century old. All of the district’s eight buildings require major fixes to ventilation, bathrooms and security upgrades including new doors, according to a recent district facilities study.
The district is asking for more than $54 million to make those fixes as part of a two-question referendum. The second question asks residents to support a $12 million renovation and expansion to the 50-year-old pool at Ellis Middle School.
Voters have to approve the infrastructure upgrades in the first question in order to pass the pool upgrades; if the first question fails then the second question automatically fails.
If both questions pass, it would mean a $192 annual increase in property taxes on a $200,000 home, or about $16 a month according to district officials.
Austin joins more than 40 school districts in Minnesota asking voters to support some kind of bond referendum this fall amid concerns over rising costs, dwindling budgets and potential federal funding cuts as the Trump Administration seeks to dismantle Department of Education.