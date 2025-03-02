Colleges

Augsburg women’s hockey outlasts St. Mary’s in four-overtime playoff game

At 128 minutes, 6 seconds, it’s believed to be the longest game in NCAA Division III women’s hockey history.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 2, 2025 at 11:57PM
Augsburg freshman Aunna Schulte skates during a Feb. 13 game against Saint Benedict at Ed Saugestad Rink. (Kevin Healy)

Augsburg and St. Mary’s played what is believed to be the longest game in NCAA Division III women’s hockey history Saturday night, with Aunna Schulte scoring in the fourth overtime for a 4-3 Auggies victory in the MIAC playoff semifinals at Ed Saugestad Rink in Minneapolis.

Schulte scored on a wraparound 8:06 into the fourth OT for Augsburg (22-3-1), ranked No. 2 in Division III. The game concluded after 4 hours, 50 minutes of real time and 128:06 of playing time.

The previous longest game in D-III women’s history was believed to be 126:35, when Middlebury beat Hamilton 3-2 in a four-OT game in the NESCAC playoff quarterfinals on Feb. 28, 2015. Middlebury also participated in a four-OT conference playoff game on March 6, 2010, losing 3-2 to Trinity in 123:49.

The longest game in NCAA women’s hockey history was played in 2020, with St. Anselm beating Franklin Pierce 2-1 in five overtimes and 147:24 of ice time.

Only two MIAC women’s hockey playoff games had even gone to two overtime periods before Saturday; it last happened in the 2005 championship game between Gustavus Adolphus and St. Thomas.

Augsburg will play host to No. 2 seed Gustavus in the conference title game Saturday night, with the winner getting the MIAC’s automatic berth in the 12-team NCAA tournament.

Star Tribune staff

