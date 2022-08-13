An ATV accident in Brooklyn Park Friday has left one person dead.
The crash happened at Monroe Park at around 7:46 p.m. That's where officials say the four-wheeler rolled over, trapping someone underneath it.
Officers and firefighters gave medical care to the crash victim, but their injuries were too severe. They died on the scene.
It is unclear what caused the crash, but officials were still investigating the incident as of late last night. Brooklyn Park Police did not return calls for more information at the time of this article.
