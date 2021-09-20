A 48-year-old ATV rider died in a crash in western Minnesota after sunset, authorities said.

Todd G. Mrnak, of Miltona, Minn., on a rural road about 16 miles northeast of Alexandria shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, when he rolled over on his ATV while trying to turn, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders arrived and declared Mrnak dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office he was not wearing a helmet.

